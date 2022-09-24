Quebec election 2022 results: Gaspé

Gaspé is a provincial riding located in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québecois MNA Méganne Perry Mélançon who first took office in 2018. Perry Mélançon collected 6,003 votes, winning 33.41 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gaspé in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Parti Québécois: Méganne Perry Mélançon (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Stéphane Sainte-Croix Liberal: Michel Marin Québec solidaire: Yv Bonnier Viger Parti Conservateur: Pier-Luc Bouchard