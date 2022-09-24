Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Gaspé

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Gaspé is a provincial riding located in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québecois MNA Méganne Perry Mélançon who first took office in 2018. Perry Mélançon collected 6,003 votes, winning 33.41 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Gaspé in Gaspésie—Îles-de-la-Madeleine during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Parti Québécois: Méganne Perry Mélançon (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Stéphane Sainte-Croix

Liberal: Michel Marin

Québec solidaire: Yv Bonnier Viger

Parti Conservateur: Pier-Luc Bouchard

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding taggaspe tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers