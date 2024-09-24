Trudeau to meet Zelenskyy as Biden set to make final UN speech

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to attend the opening of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, where U. S. President Joe Biden will give a speech as tensions in the Middle East and Russia’s war in Ukraine cast a shadow over the global gathering.

It will be the president’s last time addressing the general assembly and a senior administration official speaking on background says it will reflect Biden’s vision for how the world comes together to solve problems.

The official says when Biden came to office nearly four years ago, he pledged to restore American leadership on the world stage and the address is a chance for him to talk about how that promise has produced results.

Biden removed himself from the U.S. presidential race in July amid growing concern over his mental acuity and ability to win following a disastrous debate with former Republican president Donald Trump.

Vice-President Kamala Harris has since ascended to the top of the Democratic ticket ahead of the razor-thin race to the White House in November.

Trump has often campaigned on America taking a step back from its role on the global stage, but Biden’s official says the president’s speech to the yearly gathering of world leaders at the UN will show why that’s the wrong approach.

Meanwhile, Trudeau arrived in New York on Sunday and delivered remarks to the Summit of the Future, telling leaders they can choose to stick their heads in the sand or come together to confront global challenges.

He is scheduled to have an armchair discussion with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley on Tuesday ahead of a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Trudeau will attend high-level meetings about innovating for a sustainable future and fighting against extremism, as well as hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy is set to address a special meeting of the UN Security Council Tuesday about Russia’s ongoing invasion in his country. Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak again to the general assembly the next morning.

Russia has a permanent seat on the Security Council and has been resoundingly criticized over its aggression in Ukraine being a violation of the UN Charter.

Last year Zelenskyy took center stage at the UN, but this year the conflict in the Middle East also weighs heavy at the annual gathering.

Iran’s new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, is scheduled to address world leaders on Tuesday afternoon. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to speak Thursday.

It has become a more difficult global environment over the past year, Biden’s official noted, but that underscores the need for partnership.

“We need to continue working together,” the official said.

Trudeau has spent much of his time in New York making the case for global leaders to think about the future. His remarks to the Summit of the Future told leaders to come together and adopt the “Pact of the Future,” a 42-page blueprint to address a wide range of 21st-century global challenges.

While the pact was ultimately approved, it received significant pushback from Russia, Saudi Arabia and other countries that object to some of the language on issues including climate change and reforming international financial institutions.

Trudeau also spoke about future generations while asserting why leaders should put more support into stabilizing Haiti as the Caribbean country sees hunger, displacement and violence from a scourge of gangs that have been emboldened by political upheaval.

“We must ensure that everyone, particularly the next generation of Haitians, are offered a better and brighter future,” Trudeau said Monday during the high-level meeting for a United Nations advisory group for Haiti.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly will deliver Canada’s national statement later during the UN General Assembly as Trudeau returns to Canadian soil. The speech will emphasize “Canada’s commitment to promoting multilateral co-operation, human rights, democracy and the rule of law,” a news release from her office said.

The Trudeau government is expected to face its first test in the House of Commons this week since the NDP ended its supply-and-confidence deal with the Liberals.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has said he plans to table a motion stating the House has no confidence in the government or the prime minister.

The New Democrats and Bloc Québécois have said they intend to vote against the Conservatives, which will end the prospects of a snap election.