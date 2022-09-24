Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Repentigny

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Repentigny is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Lise Lavallée who first took office in 2014. Lavallée collected 18,799 votes, winning 49.74 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Repentigny in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Pascale Déry

Liberal: Virginie Bouchard

Québec solidaire: Ednal Marc

Parti Québécois: Aïcha Van Dun

Parti Conservateur: Serge Cloutier

Climat Québec: David Brisebois

