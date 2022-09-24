Quebec election 2022 results: Repentigny

Repentigny is a provincial riding located in Lanaudière. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Lise Lavallée who first took office in 2014. Lavallée collected 18,799 votes, winning 49.74 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Repentigny in Lanaudière during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Pascale Déry Liberal: Virginie Bouchard Québec solidaire: Ednal Marc Parti Québécois: Aïcha Van Dun Parti Conservateur: Serge Cloutier Climat Québec: David Brisebois