Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Taschereau

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Taschereau is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion who first took office in 2018. Dorion collected 15,373 votes, winning 42.52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Taschereau in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Pascale St-Hilaire

Liberal: Ahmed Lamine Touré

Québec solidaire: Etienne Grandmont

Parti Québécois: Jeanne Robin

Parti Conservateur: Marie-Josée Hélie

Équipe Autonomiste: Guy Boivin

Independent: Marie-Soleil Fillion

Climat Québec: Jean-François Joubert

Green: Andrew Karim

