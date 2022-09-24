Quebec election 2022 results: Taschereau

Taschereau is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion who first took office in 2018. Dorion collected 15,373 votes, winning 42.52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Taschereau in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Pascale St-Hilaire Liberal: Ahmed Lamine Touré Québec solidaire: Etienne Grandmont Parti Québécois: Jeanne Robin Parti Conservateur: Marie-Josée Hélie Équipe Autonomiste: Guy Boivin Independent: Marie-Soleil Fillion Climat Québec: Jean-François Joubert Green: Andrew Karim