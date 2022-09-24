Quebec election 2022 results: Labelle

Labelle is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Chantale Jeannotte who first took office in 2018. Jeannotte collected 11,784 votes, winning 36.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Labelle in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantale Jeannotte (Incumbent)
Liberal: Annie Bélizaire
Québec solidaire: Jasmine Roy
Parti Québécois: Daniel Corbeil
Parti Conservateur: Claude Paquin
Climat Québec: François Beauchamp
Comments