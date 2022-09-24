Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Labelle

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Labelle is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Chantale Jeannotte who first took office in 2018. Jeannotte collected 11,784 votes, winning 36.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Labelle in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantale Jeannotte (Incumbent)

Liberal: Annie Bélizaire

Québec solidaire: Jasmine Roy

Parti Québécois: Daniel Corbeil

Parti Conservateur: Claude Paquin

Climat Québec: François Beauchamp

