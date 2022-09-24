Quebec election 2022 results: Labelle

Labelle is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Chantale Jeannotte who first took office in 2018. Jeannotte collected 11,784 votes, winning 36.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Labelle in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Chantale Jeannotte (Incumbent) Liberal: Annie Bélizaire Québec solidaire: Jasmine Roy Parti Québécois: Daniel Corbeil Parti Conservateur: Claude Paquin Climat Québec: François Beauchamp