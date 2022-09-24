Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Jean-Lesage

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Jean-Lesage is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Sol Zanetti who first took office in 2018. Zanetti collected 10,331 votes, winning 34.7 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Jean-Lesage in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Sol Zanetti (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Christiane Gamache

Liberal: Charles Robert

Parti Québécois: Michael Potvin

Parti Conservateur: Denise Peter

Green: Félix-Antoine Bérubé-Simard

Climat Québec: Mario Ledoux

Marxist-Leninist: Claude Moreau

Démocratie directe: Lucie Perreault

