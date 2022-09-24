Quebec election 2022 results: Jean-Lesage

Jean-Lesage is a provincial riding located in Capitale-Nationale. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Sol Zanetti who first took office in 2018. Zanetti collected 10,331 votes, winning 34.7 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Jean-Lesage in Capitale-Nationale during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Québec solidaire: Sol Zanetti (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Christiane Gamache
Liberal: Charles Robert
Parti Québécois: Michael Potvin
Parti Conservateur: Denise Peter
Green: Félix-Antoine Bérubé-Simard
Climat Québec: Mario Ledoux
Marxist-Leninist: Claude Moreau
Démocratie directe: Lucie Perreault
