Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Jean

Saint-Jean is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Louis Lemieux who first took office in 2018. Lemieux collected 16,789 votes, winning 39.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Jean in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis Lemieux (Incumbent) Liberal: Benjamin Roy Québec solidaire: Pierre-Luc Lavertu Parti Québécois: Alexandre Girard-Duchaine Parti Conservateur: Dominick Melnitzky Démocratie directe: Raymond Choquette Climat Québec: Denis Thériault