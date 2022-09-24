Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Jean

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Saint-Jean is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Louis Lemieux who first took office in 2018. Lemieux collected 16,789 votes, winning 39.5 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Jean in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Louis Lemieux (Incumbent)

Liberal: Benjamin Roy

Québec solidaire: Pierre-Luc Lavertu

Parti Québécois: Alexandre Girard-Duchaine

Parti Conservateur: Dominick Melnitzky

Démocratie directe: Raymond Choquette

Climat Québec: Denis Thériault

