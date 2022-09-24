Quebec election 2022 results: Groulx

Groulx is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Eric Girard who first took office in 2018. Girard collected 14,771 votes, winning 40.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Groulx in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Eric Girard (Incumbent) Liberal: Audrey Medaino-Tardif Québec solidaire: Marie-Noëlle Aubertin Parti Québécois: Jeanne Craig-Larouche Parti Conservateur: Valerie Messore Green: Victoria Shahsavar-Arshad