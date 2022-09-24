Quebec election 2022 results: Groulx

Groulx is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Eric Girard who first took office in 2018. Girard collected 14,771 votes, winning 40.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Groulx in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Eric Girard (Incumbent)
Liberal: Audrey Medaino-Tardif
Québec solidaire: Marie-Noëlle Aubertin
Parti Québécois: Jeanne Craig-Larouche
Parti Conservateur: Valerie Messore
Green: Victoria Shahsavar-Arshad
Comments