Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Groulx

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Groulx is a provincial riding located in the Laurentides. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Eric Girard who first took office in 2018. Girard collected 14,771 votes, winning 40.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Groulx in the Laurentides during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Eric Girard (Incumbent)

Liberal: Audrey Medaino-Tardif

Québec solidaire: Marie-Noëlle Aubertin

Parti Québécois: Jeanne Craig-Larouche

Parti Conservateur: Valerie Messore

Green: Victoria Shahsavar-Arshad

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagGroulx tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers