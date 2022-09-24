Quebec election 2022 results: Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata

Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata is a provincial riding located in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Denis Tardif who first took office in 2018. Tardif collected 13,439 votes, winning 39.18 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata in Bas-Saint-Laurent during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Amélie Dionne Liberal: Louis Bellemare Québec solidaire: Myriam Lapointe-Gagnon Parti Québécois: Félix Rioux Parti Conservateur: Louise Moreault Climat Québec: Carole Sierpien