Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata is a provincial riding located in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Denis Tardif who first took office in 2018. Tardif collected 13,439 votes, winning 39.18 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rivière-du-Loup–Témiscouata in Bas-Saint-Laurent during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Amélie Dionne

Liberal: Louis Bellemare

Québec solidaire: Myriam Lapointe-Gagnon

Parti Québécois: Félix Rioux

Parti Conservateur: Louise Moreault

Climat Québec: Carole Sierpien

