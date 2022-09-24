Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Chicoutimi

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Chicoutimi is a provincial riding located in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Andrée Laforest who first took office in 2018. Laforest collected 12,123 votes, winning 39.26 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chicoutimi in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Andrée Laforest (Incumbent)

Liberal: Gabriel Caron

Québec solidaire: Adrien Guibert-Barthez

Parti Québécois: Alice Villeneuve

Parti Conservateur: Éric Girard

