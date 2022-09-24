Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Roberval

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Roberval is a provincial riding located in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Nancy Guillemette who first took office in 2018. Guillemette collected 11,807 votes, winning 42.46 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Roberval in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nancy Guillemette (Incumbent)

Liberal: Maxim Lavoie

Québec solidaire: Michael Ottereyes

Parti Québécois: Patrice Bouchard

Parti Conservateur: Samuel Gaudreault

Climat Québec: Lynda Lalancette

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagRoberval tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers