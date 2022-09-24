Quebec election 2022 results: Roberval

Roberval is a provincial riding located in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Nancy Guillemette who first took office in 2018. Guillemette collected 11,807 votes, winning 42.46 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Roberval in Saguenay—Lac-Saint-Jean during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Nancy Guillemette (Incumbent) Liberal: Maxim Lavoie Québec solidaire: Michael Ottereyes Parti Québécois: Patrice Bouchard Parti Conservateur: Samuel Gaudreault Climat Québec: Lynda Lalancette