Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Hull

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Hull is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Maryse Gaudreault who first took office in 2008. Gaudreault collected 10,519 votes, winning 33.76 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hull in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Maryse Gaudreault (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Tremblay

Québec solidaire: Mathieu Perron-Dufour

Parti Québécois: Camille Pellerin-Forget

Parti Conservateur: Lise Couture

Green: Rachid Jemmah

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagHull tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers