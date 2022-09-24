Quebec election 2022 results: Hull

Hull is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Maryse Gaudreault who first took office in 2008. Gaudreault collected 10,519 votes, winning 33.76 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Hull in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Maryse Gaudreault (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Tremblay Québec solidaire: Mathieu Perron-Dufour Parti Québécois: Camille Pellerin-Forget Parti Conservateur: Lise Couture Green: Rachid Jemmah