Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Huntingdon

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Huntingdon is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Claire Isabelle who first took office in 2018. Isabelle collected 10,893 votes, winning 37.69 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Huntingdon in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Carole Mallette

Liberal: Jean-Claude Poissant

Québec solidaire: Emmanuelle Perras

Parti Québécois: Nathan Leblanc

Parti Conservateur: Francois Gagnon

Green: José Bro

Canadian Party : Raymond Frizzell

