Quebec election 2022 results: Huntingdon

Huntingdon is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Claire Isabelle who first took office in 2018. Isabelle collected 10,893 votes, winning 37.69 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Huntingdon in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Carole Mallette Liberal: Jean-Claude Poissant Québec solidaire: Emmanuelle Perras Parti Québécois: Nathan Leblanc Parti Conservateur: Francois Gagnon Green: José Bro Canadian Party : Raymond Frizzell