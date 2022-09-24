Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Sainte-Rose

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Sainte-Rose is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Christopher Skeete who first took office in 2018. Skeete collected 13,491 votes, winning 36.84 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sainte-Rose in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Christopher Skeete (Incumbent)

Liberal: Michel Trottier

Québec solidaire: Karine Cliche

Parti Québécois: Lyne Jubinville

Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Beauchamp

Climat Québec: Simon Filiatrault

Parti 51: Kevin Fortin

Green: Pierrette Kamning Nguendjong

Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagSainte-Rose tag

