Quebec election 2022 results: Sainte-Rose

Sainte-Rose is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Christopher Skeete who first took office in 2018. Skeete collected 13,491 votes, winning 36.84 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sainte-Rose in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Christopher Skeete (Incumbent) Liberal: Michel Trottier Québec solidaire: Karine Cliche Parti Québécois: Lyne Jubinville Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Beauchamp Climat Québec: Simon Filiatrault Parti 51: Kevin Fortin Green: Pierrette Kamning Nguendjong