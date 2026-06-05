‘Extraordinarily foolish’: Video shared online shows boat jumping in BC Ferry’s wake

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BC Ferries wants to remind boaters about the dangers of getting too close to one of their vessels after a video went viral earlier this week.

A video posted to social media showed a motorboat riding in the wake of a BC Ferry and then speeding away.

The driver of the boat has not been identified, but the BC Ferries Union said that getting too close to the vessel puts everyone at risk.

“I would say there’s an inherent risk in launching the rescue boat, so in a worst-case scenario in a situation like this, if they did hit the stern of the vessel, we’d have to reduce speed and we’d have to make arrangements to launch the rescue boat,” Chris Klassen with the BC Ferries and Marine Workers Union said.

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“It’s unnecessary risk, because it’s a situation that’s created out of a foolhardy action, and that’s very frustrating for the ferry ship’s officers and crew, and it puts them in danger.”

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Klassen said this act was “extraordinarily foolish” and “dangerous.”

He added that operators of pleasure boats should hold a boating safety certificate, which means they should be aware of how to navigate waterways safely.

“From observing that video, I’ve seen none of that.”