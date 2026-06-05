Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Extraordinarily foolish’: Video shared online shows boat jumping in BC Ferry’s wake

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted June 5, 2026 9:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boaters warned to stay away from ferries'
Boaters warned to stay away from ferries
Boaters are being warned to stay away from BC Ferries' vessels after a video was posted online showing a motor boat riding the ship's wake. As kylie Stanton reports -- the ferry operator's union says stunts like this put boaters and others at risk.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Ferries wants to remind boaters about the dangers of getting too close to one of their vessels after a video went viral earlier this week.

A video posted to social media showed a motorboat riding in the wake of a BC Ferry and then speeding away.

The driver of the boat has not been identified, but the BC Ferries Union said that getting too close to the vessel puts everyone at risk.

“I would say there’s an inherent risk in launching the rescue boat, so in a worst-case scenario in a situation like this, if they did hit the stern of the vessel, we’d have to reduce speed and we’d have to make arrangements to launch the rescue boat,” Chris Klassen with the BC Ferries and Marine Workers Union said.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s unnecessary risk, because it’s a situation that’s created out of a foolhardy action, and that’s very frustrating for the ferry ship’s officers and crew, and it puts them in danger.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries unveils plans to manage summer demand'
BC Ferries unveils plans to manage summer demand

Klassen said this act was “extraordinarily foolish” and “dangerous.”

He added that operators of pleasure boats should hold a boating safety certificate, which means they should be aware of how to navigate waterways safely.

“From observing that video, I’ve seen none of that.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices