Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade who first took office in 2015. Anglade collected 11,837 votes, winning 38.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022.  2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Dominique Anglade (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nicolas Huard-Isabelle

Québec solidaire: Guillaume Cliche-Rivard

Parti Québécois: Julie Daubois

Parti Conservateur: Mischa White

Green: Jean-Pierre Duford

Démocratie directe: Esther Gaudreault

Bloc Montréal: Janusz Kaczorowski

