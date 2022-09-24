Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne

Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade who first took office in 2015. Anglade collected 11,837 votes, winning 38.06 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-Henri-Sainte-Anne in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Liberal: Dominique Anglade (Incumbent) Coalition Avenir Québec: Nicolas Huard-Isabelle Québec solidaire: Guillaume Cliche-Rivard Parti Québécois: Julie Daubois Parti Conservateur: Mischa White Green: Jean-Pierre Duford Démocratie directe: Esther Gaudreault Bloc Montréal: Janusz Kaczorowski