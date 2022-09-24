Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Taillon

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Taillon is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Lionel Carmant who first took office in 2018. Carmant collected 12,186 votes, winning 33.76 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Taillon in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Lionel Carmant (Incumbent)

Liberal: Omar Cissé

Québec solidaire: Manon Blanchard

Parti Québécois: Andrée-Anne Bouvette-Turcot

Parti Conservateur: Pierre-Marc Boyer

Climat Québec: Frédéric Ouellet

L'union fait la force: Pierre Savignac

