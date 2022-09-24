Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Marquette

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Marquette is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone who first took office in 2018. Ciccone collected 11,819 votes, winning 42.99 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Marquette in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Enrico Ciccone (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Marc Baaklini

Québec solidaire: Jeremy Côté

Parti Québécois: Stéphane Richard

Parti Conservateur: Sam Nassr

Green: Shameem Jauffur

Independent: Félix Vincent Ardea

