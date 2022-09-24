Quebec election 2022 results: Marquette

Marquette is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Enrico Ciccone who first took office in 2018. Ciccone collected 11,819 votes, winning 42.99 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Marquette in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Enrico Ciccone (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Marc Baaklini
Québec solidaire: Jeremy Côté
Parti Québécois: Stéphane Richard
Parti Conservateur: Sam Nassr
Green: Shameem Jauffur
Independent: Félix Vincent Ardea
