Quebec election 2022 results: Chomedey

Chomedey is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Independent MNA Guy Ouellette who first took office in 2007. Ouellette collected 15,982 votes, winning 52.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Chomedey in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: George Platanitis
Liberal: Sona Lakhoyan Olivier
Québec solidaire: Zachary Robert
Parti Québécois: Rachid Bandou
Parti Conservateur: Konstantinos Merakos
Bloc Montréal: Federica Gangai
Green: Sahbi Nablia
