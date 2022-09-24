Quebec election 2022 results: Chomedey

Chomedey is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Independent MNA Guy Ouellette who first took office in 2007. Ouellette collected 15,982 votes, winning 52.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chomedey in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: George Platanitis Liberal: Sona Lakhoyan Olivier Québec solidaire: Zachary Robert Parti Québécois: Rachid Bandou Parti Conservateur: Konstantinos Merakos Bloc Montréal: Federica Gangai Green: Sahbi Nablia