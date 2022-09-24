Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Chomedey

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Chomedey is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Independent MNA Guy Ouellette who first took office in 2007. Ouellette collected 15,982 votes, winning 52.68 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Chomedey in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: George Platanitis

Liberal: Sona Lakhoyan Olivier

Québec solidaire: Zachary Robert

Parti Québécois: Rachid Bandou

Parti Conservateur: Konstantinos Merakos

Bloc Montréal: Federica Gangai

Green: Sahbi Nablia

Advertisement
