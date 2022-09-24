Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-François

Saint-François is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Geneviève Hébert who first took office in 2018. Hébert collected 13,524 votes, winning 34.73 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-François in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Geneviève Hébert (Incumbent) Liberal: Claude Charron Québec solidaire: Mélissa Généreux Parti Québécois: Sylvie Tanguay Parti Conservateur: Dany Bernier Climat Québec: Olivier Dion Canadian Party : Colleen McInerney