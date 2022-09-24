Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Saint-François

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Saint-François is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Geneviève Hébert who first took office in 2018. Hébert collected 13,524 votes, winning 34.73 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Saint-François in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Geneviève Hébert (Incumbent)

Liberal: Claude Charron

Québec solidaire: Mélissa Généreux

Parti Québécois: Sylvie Tanguay

Parti Conservateur: Dany Bernier

Climat Québec: Olivier Dion

Canadian Party : Colleen McInerney

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagSaint-Francois tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers