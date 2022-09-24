Quebec election 2022 results: Abitibi-Ouest

Abitibi-Ouest is a provincial riding located in Abitibi-Témiscamigue. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Suzanne Blais who first took office in 2018. Blais collected 7,680 votes, winning 34.12 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi-Ouest in Abitibi-Témiscamigue during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Blais (Incumbent) Liberal: Guy Bourgeois Québec solidaire: Alexis Lapierre Parti Québécois: Samuel Doré Parti Conservateur: Francois Vigneault Union nationale: Jonathan Blanchette