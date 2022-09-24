Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Abitibi-Ouest

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Abitibi-Ouest is a provincial riding located in Abitibi-Témiscamigue. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Suzanne Blais who first took office in 2018. Blais collected 7,680 votes, winning 34.12 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Abitibi-Ouest in Abitibi-Témiscamigue during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on October 3rd, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Suzanne Blais (Incumbent)

Liberal: Guy Bourgeois

Québec solidaire: Alexis Lapierre

Parti Québécois: Samuel Doré

Parti Conservateur: Francois Vigneault

Union nationale: Jonathan Blanchette

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagAbitibi-Ouest tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers