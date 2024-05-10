Menu

Canada

Mayor says Ottawa will reverse course on Israel national day event after cancellation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2024 5:17 pm
1 min read
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe said in a social media post today that Ottawa will go ahead with an event marking the independence day of Israel. Sutcliffe takes part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall, Monday, April 29, 2024.
Ottawa mayor Mark Sutcliffe said in a social media post today that Ottawa will go ahead with an event marking the independence day of Israel. Sutcliffe takes part in a press conference at Ottawa City Hall, Monday, April 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says he wants the city to reverse course after cancelling an event to mark Israel’s national day.

Officials announced on Tuesday they planned to raise the Israeli flag at city hall next week, but they cancelled the usual ceremony, saying it posed a risk to public safety.

The decision was panned by Jewish community advocates and politicians, including Sutcliffe.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Today, the mayor says he has asked the city, police and the Jewish Federation of Ottawa to co-ordinate an event that protects everyone’s safety.

He says the Jewish community deserves to hold public events without fear of threats and intimidation.

Ottawa police would not answer questions about the plans, or about the nature of the security threat.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

