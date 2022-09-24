Quebec election 2022 results: Trois-Rivières

Trois-Rivières is a provincial riding located in Mauricie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean Boulet who first took office in 2018. Boulet collected 15,323 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Trois-Rivières in Mauricie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean Boulet (Incumbent) Liberal: Adams Tekougoum Québec solidaire: Steven Roy Cullen Parti Québécois: Laurent Vézina Parti Conservateur: Karine Pépin L'union fait la force: Georges Samman Climat Québec: Éric Trottier