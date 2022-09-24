Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Trois-Rivières

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Trois-Rivières is a provincial riding located in Mauricie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Jean Boulet who first took office in 2018. Boulet collected 15,323 votes, winning 41.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Trois-Rivières in Mauricie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Jean Boulet (Incumbent)

Liberal: Adams Tekougoum

Québec solidaire: Steven Roy Cullen

Parti Québécois: Laurent Vézina

Parti Conservateur: Karine Pépin

L'union fait la force: Georges Samman

Climat Québec: Éric Trottier

