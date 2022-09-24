Quebec election 2022 results: Mille-Îles

Mille-Îles is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Francine Charbonneau who first took office in 2008. Charbonneau collected 10,408 votes, winning 35.82 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mille-Îles in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Julie Séide Liberal: Virginie Dufour Québec solidaire: Guillaume Lajoie Parti Québécois: Michel Lachance Parti Conservateur: Ange Claude Bigilimana Green: Bianca Jitaru