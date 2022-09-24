Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Mille-Îles

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Mille-Îles is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Francine Charbonneau who first took office in 2008. Charbonneau collected 10,408 votes, winning 35.82 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Mille-Îles in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Julie Séide

Liberal: Virginie Dufour

Québec solidaire: Guillaume Lajoie

Parti Québécois: Michel Lachance

Parti Conservateur: Ange Claude Bigilimana

Green: Bianca Jitaru

