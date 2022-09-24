Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: La Pinière

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

La Pinière is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Gaétan Barrette who first took office in 2014. Barrette collected 15,476 votes, winning 47.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent La Pinière in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Samuel Gatien

Liberal: Linda Caron

Québec solidaire: Jean-Claude Mugaba

Parti Québécois: Suzanne Gagnon

Parti Conservateur: Tzarevna Bratkova

Green: Ryan Newbergher

Canadian Party : Donna Pinel

