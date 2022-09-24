Quebec election 2022 results: La Pinière

La Pinière is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Gaétan Barrette who first took office in 2014. Barrette collected 15,476 votes, winning 47.07 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent La Pinière in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Samuel Gatien Liberal: Linda Caron Québec solidaire: Jean-Claude Mugaba Parti Québécois: Suzanne Gagnon Parti Conservateur: Tzarevna Bratkova Green: Ryan Newbergher Canadian Party : Donna Pinel