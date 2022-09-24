Quebec election 2022 results: Granby

Granby is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Bonnardel who first took office in 2007. Bonnardel collected 22,570 votes, winning 62.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Granby in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: François Bonnardel (Incumbent) Liberal: Penny Lamarre Québec solidaire: Anne-Sophie Legault Parti Québécois: Guy Bouthillier Parti Conservateur: Stéphane Bernier Équipe Autonomiste: Jimmy Paquin Green: Andrzej Wisniowski