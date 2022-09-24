Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Granby

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Granby is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Bonnardel who first took office in 2007. Bonnardel collected 22,570 votes, winning 62.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Granby in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: François Bonnardel (Incumbent)

Liberal: Penny Lamarre

Québec solidaire: Anne-Sophie Legault

Parti Québécois: Guy Bouthillier

Parti Conservateur: Stéphane Bernier

Équipe Autonomiste: Jimmy Paquin

Green: Andrzej Wisniowski

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagGranby tagQuebec election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers