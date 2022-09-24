Quebec election 2022 results: Granby

Granby is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Bonnardel who first took office in 2007. Bonnardel collected 22,570 votes, winning 62.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Granby in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: François Bonnardel (Incumbent)
Liberal: Penny Lamarre
Québec solidaire: Anne-Sophie Legault
Parti Québécois: Guy Bouthillier
Parti Conservateur: Stéphane Bernier
Équipe Autonomiste: Jimmy Paquin
Green: Andrzej Wisniowski
Comments