Liberals to table newest version of First Nations clean drinking water bill

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9 comments

  1. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 6:13 pm

    so the government give their chiefs and councils millions of dollars a year and the government have to intervene. so what do they do with the millions of dollars?? shove it up their azzs . bet yet want self government .. strange

  2. nacho business
    June 15, 2026 at 6:02 pm

    I grew up on the several farms and I remember at least two wells that were drilled, I don’t recall it being a financial hardship to have it done so why can’t these Indians use some of the wads of cash they get to drill one for themselves?

  3. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 5:10 pm

    Happy Socks promised clean drinking water eleven years ago and here we are with a smooth talking liar Carney.

  4. Anonymous
    June 15, 2026 at 4:50 pm

    Excellent to remove the indigenous right to clean drinking water. If it is a “ right” then this will ensure lawsuits to Canadian Human Rights Agency demanding punitive awards. This agency just awarded $50 billion to indigenous bands for rights violations. And why do I not also have a right to clean drinking water?
    Good sensible and fair change from the Carney government.

  5. Jimmie
    June 15, 2026 at 4:17 pm

    Native leaders don’t care about their people. So more money for the chiefs and cousins to vacation and new trucks for all! Elbows up!

  6. Dave
    June 15, 2026 at 4:02 pm

    Lmao
    Be another decade and a half before they actually do anything

  7. Confused citizen.
    June 15, 2026 at 3:57 pm

    So you want the old ways when it suits you (criminal charges, land ownership, fishing rights ect) but when it comes to other things you want the new ways (health care, water, snowmobiles, ect). Would the FN please pick a lane and stay in it.

  8. Empty Wallet
    June 15, 2026 at 3:54 pm

    Within the BILLIONS given on a regular basis you cannot pay for a water treatment facility?.

  9. John A MacDonald
    June 15, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    Maybe if you paid some taxes the resources would be there to have build and maintained a fresh water supply.
    BTW before indoor plumbing, McCain Super fries and WIFI what did our land stewards, our masters and guardians of nature do for fresh water.

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Canada

Liberals to table newest version of First Nations clean drinking water bill

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2026 3:10 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Mark Carney says First Nations clean water legislation coming next spring'
Mark Carney says First Nations clean water legislation coming next spring
WATCH RELATED: Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Ottawa Tuesday at the Assembly of First Nations, where he announced his government will introduce clean drinking water legislation in the spring and he will also host a first ministers' meeting with First Nations leaders early in 2026. – Dec 2, 2025
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A new First Nations clean water bill set to be introduced by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government removes a provision in a previous bill that would have recognized First Nations have a human right to clean drinking water.

The Canadian Press has obtained a draft of the bill labelled “for consultation until June 11, 2026.” It’s not clear if any changes were made since the consultation period ended.

Global News has not seen the draft legislation.

The legislation is expected to be introduced in the House of Commons on Monday, just days before MPs rise for a planned summer break. That means it’s not likely to be debated and passed into law before the fall.

A previous bill, known as C-61, was introduced in 2023 under the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau by then-Indigenous Services minister Patty Hajdu.

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That legislation, drafted in response to a lawsuit against the government that was settled in 2021, went beyond the terms of the lawsuit settlement. It included an option for sourcewater protection and recognition that First Nations have a human right to clean drinking water.

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The legislation was opposed by the provinces of Alberta and Ontario, which warned that it would undermine resource development.

That bill was drafted with input from First Nations and nearly became law after weeks of study and debate, but it died when Parliament was prorogued last year.

Click to play video: 'First Nations ask court to enforce drinking water settlement'
First Nations ask court to enforce drinking water settlement

In January of last year — months before the last federal election — Hajdu said that she hoped “whoever’s in government next time picks this up” and called the bill “incredibly thoughtful legislation that was co-drafted with First Nations people.”

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Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty vowed last summer a new bill to replace C-61 would affirm First Nations’ human right to clean drinking water.

Some First Nations leaders said they have not been consulted on the new legislation.

Both bills share the goal of ensuring First Nations have reliable access to safe drinking water and wastewater treatment, but the new draft legislation blurs the language in the old bill that affirmed access to clean drinking water as a human right.

“It is declared to be the policy of the Government of Canada to further the progressive realization, for individuals on First Nation lands, of the human right to safe drinking water, as protected by the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights,” the new draft bill says.

The previous legislation C-61 said that “it is recognized and affirmed that it is a human right of every individual on First Nations land to have access to clean and safe drinking water in accordance with this Act.”

Indigenous Services Canada reports there are 37 boil-water advisories in place in 36 communities, most of them in Ontario.

Trudeau vowed to end all boil water advisories by 2021 but did not succeed.

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