Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Québec solidaire MNA Manon Massé who first took office in 2014. Massé collected 12,429 votes, winning 49.28 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Sainte-Marie-Saint-Jacques in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Québec solidaire: Manon Massé (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Aurélie Diep

Liberal: Christopher Baenninger

Parti Québécois: Phoeby Laplante

Parti Conservateur: Stéfan Marquis

Climat Québec: Jency Mercier

Green: Hailey Roop

Marxist-Leninist: Linda Sullivan

