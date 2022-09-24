Quebec election 2022 results: Lévis

Lévis is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Paradis who first took office in 2014. Paradis collected 19,417 votes, winning 57.29 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lévis in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Bernard Drainville Liberal: Richard Garon Québec solidaire: Valérie Cayouette-Guilloteau Parti Québécois: Pierre-Gilles Morel Parti Conservateur: Karine Laflamme Green: Mehdi Lahlou Climat Québec: André Voyer