Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Lévis

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Lévis is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA François Paradis who first took office in 2014. Paradis collected 19,417 votes, winning 57.29 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Lévis in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Bernard Drainville

Liberal: Richard Garon

Québec solidaire: Valérie Cayouette-Guilloteau

Parti Québécois: Pierre-Gilles Morel

Parti Conservateur: Karine Laflamme

Green: Mehdi Lahlou

Climat Québec: André Voyer

Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagLevis tagQuebec election riding tag

