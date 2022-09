Quebec election 2022 results: Laviolette-Saint-Maurice

Laviolette-Saint-Maurice is a provincial riding located in Mauricie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Marie-Louise Tardif who first took office in 2018. Tardif collected 16,260 votes, winning 45.41 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Laviolette-Saint-Maurice in Mauricie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Marie-Louise Tardif (Incumbent) Liberal: Kevin Nzoula-Mendome Québec solidaire: France Lavigne Parti Québécois: Pascal Bastarache Parti Conservateur: Pierre-David Tremblay Independent: Jean-Patrick Berthiaume L'union fait la force: Raoul Parent Alliance pour la famille et les communautés: Josée St-Georges