Quebec election 2022 results: Rimouski

Rimouski is a provincial riding located in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This riding is currently represented by Indepdent MNA Harold Lebel who first took office in 2014. Lebel collected 13,940 votes, winning 43.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rimouski in Bas-Saint-Laurent during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Maïté Blanchette Vézina Liberal: Claude Laroche Québec solidaire: Carol-Ann Kack Parti Québécois: Samuel Ouellet Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Du Mesnil Climat Québec: Pierre Beaudoin Démocratie directe: Danielle Mélanie Gaudreau