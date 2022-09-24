Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Rimouski

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Rimouski is a provincial riding located in Bas-Saint-Laurent. This riding is currently represented by Indepdent MNA Harold Lebel who first took office in 2014. Lebel collected 13,940 votes, winning 43.92 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Rimouski in Bas-Saint-Laurent during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Maïté Blanchette Vézina

Liberal: Claude Laroche

Québec solidaire: Carol-Ann Kack

Parti Québécois: Samuel Ouellet

Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Du Mesnil

Climat Québec: Pierre Beaudoin

Démocratie directe: Danielle Mélanie Gaudreau

