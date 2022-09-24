Quebec election 2022 results: Brome-Missisquoi

Brome-Missisquoi is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Isabelle Charest who first took office in 2018. Charest collected 18,407 votes, winning 44.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brome-Missisquoi in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Charest (Incumbent) Liberal: Claude Vadeboncoeur Québec solidaire: Alexandre Legault Parti Québécois: Guillaume Paquet Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Prévost Démocratie directe: Pierre Fontaine Independent: Sébastien Houle Canadian Party : Lynn Moore Green: Caitlin Moynan Climat Québec: Tommy Quirion-Bouchard