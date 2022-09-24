Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Brome-Missisquoi

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Brome-Missisquoi is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Isabelle Charest who first took office in 2018. Charest collected 18,407 votes, winning 44.38 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Brome-Missisquoi in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Isabelle Charest (Incumbent)

Liberal: Claude Vadeboncoeur

Québec solidaire: Alexandre Legault

Parti Québécois: Guillaume Paquet

Parti Conservateur: Stéphanie Prévost

Démocratie directe: Pierre Fontaine

Independent: Sébastien Houle

Canadian Party : Lynn Moore

Green: Caitlin Moynan

Climat Québec: Tommy Quirion-Bouchard

