Quebec election 2022 results: Iberville

Iberville is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Conservative Party of Quebec MNA Claire Samson who first took office in 2014. Samson collected 15,892 votes, winning 47.62 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Iberville in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Audrey Bogemans
Liberal: Steve Trinque
Québec solidaire: Philippe Jetten-Vigeant
Parti Québécois: Jean-Alexandre Côté
Parti Conservateur: Anne Casabonne
Climat Québec: Philippe Brassard
Démocratie directe: Jean-Charles Cléroux
