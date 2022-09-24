Quebec election 2022 results: Iberville

Iberville is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Conservative Party of Quebec MNA Claire Samson who first took office in 2014. Samson collected 15,892 votes, winning 47.62 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Iberville in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Audrey Bogemans Liberal: Steve Trinque Québec solidaire: Philippe Jetten-Vigeant Parti Québécois: Jean-Alexandre Côté Parti Conservateur: Anne Casabonne Climat Québec: Philippe Brassard Démocratie directe: Jean-Charles Cléroux