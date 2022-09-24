Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Iberville

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Iberville is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Conservative Party of Quebec MNA Claire Samson who first took office in 2014. Samson collected 15,892 votes, winning 47.62 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Iberville in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Audrey Bogemans

Liberal: Steve Trinque

Québec solidaire: Philippe Jetten-Vigeant

Parti Québécois: Jean-Alexandre Côté

Parti Conservateur: Anne Casabonne

Climat Québec: Philippe Brassard

Démocratie directe: Jean-Charles Cléroux

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagIberville tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers