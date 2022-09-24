Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Westmount-Saint-Louis

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Westmount-Saint-Louis is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone who first took office in 2018. Maccarone collected 14,547 votes, winning 66.71 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Westmount-Saint-Louis in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Liberal: Jennifer Maccarone (Incumbent)

Coalition Avenir Québec: Maria-Luisa Torres-Piaggio

Québec solidaire: David Touchette

Parti Québécois: Florence Racicot

Parti Conservateur: Katya Rossokhata

Green: Sam Kühn

Bloc Montréal: Heidi Small

Canadian Party : Colin Standish

