Quebec election 2022 results: Westmount-Saint-Louis

Westmount-Saint-Louis is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Jennifer Maccarone who first took office in 2018. Maccarone collected 14,547 votes, winning 66.71 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Westmount-Saint-Louis in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Liberal: Jennifer Maccarone (Incumbent)
Coalition Avenir Québec: Maria-Luisa Torres-Piaggio
Québec solidaire: David Touchette
Parti Québécois: Florence Racicot
Parti Conservateur: Katya Rossokhata
Green: Sam Kühn
Bloc Montréal: Heidi Small
Canadian Party : Colin Standish
