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Sports

Germany, Ivory Coast set for World Cup showdown in Toronto

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted June 20, 2026 11:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'FIFA World Cup hospitality boost'
FIFA World Cup hospitality boost
WATCH: FIFA World Cup hospitality boost.
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Thousands of soccers fans from Germany and Ivory Coast soccer are in Toronto as the FIFA World Cup match between the two nations kicks off in the city this afternoon.

Germany’s supporters are expected to march by Toronto’s waterfront to the temporarily rebranded BMO Field, starting at 12:30 p.m. near Queens Quay West and Robertson Crescent.

Road closures are expected along the route and throughout the day, with traffic delays anticipated in the area.

Lake Shore Boulevard West will be fully closed in both directions between Bathurst Street and British Columbia Road. The closures typically take effect about five hours before kickoff and remain in place until roughly three hours after the final whistle.

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Ivory Coast supporters are also expected to fill Toronto Stadium, wearing their team’s orange jerseys.

Ivory Coast players arrived in Toronto with striker Elye Wahi after the 23-year-old was cleared to enter Canada, a boost for the team.

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There had been uncertainty over his availability for today’s match because he is under investigation in France for alleged betting-related offences.

The Ivorians opened the tournament with a 1-0 win over Ecuador, while Germany routed Curaçao 7-1 in its first match.

Toronto police are also reminding fans that drones are prohibited around Toronto Stadium and the FIFA Fan Festival during the tournament.

Police said three people have already been charged under Canadian Aviation Regulations after allegedly flying drones over and around FIFA sites downtown on June 19.

– With files from The Canadian Press

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