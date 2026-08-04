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Sports

Kelly, Judge both available when Argos face Stamps

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2026 4:46 pm
1 min read
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly passes during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly passes during the first half of a CFL football game against the B.C. Lions in Vancouver, on Saturday, July 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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TORONTO – Quarterback Chad Kelly and Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge will both be available to the Toronto Argonauts when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night.

Kelly, 32, suffered a neck injury in Toronto’s 26-12 road win over the B.C. Lions on July 25. Following a bye week, the Argos (3-4) resumed practising Sunday, and Kelly has been a full participant.

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Judge has missed Toronto’s last three games with a hamstring injury. Like Kelly, Judge has been a full participant in practice this week.

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But neither Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu nor global punter John Haggerty (both with hamstring injuries) will play.

Toronto will play its first game at BMO Field versus Calgary (4-4), which comes off a 44-20 road win over Hamilton on Saturday. The Stampeders list no players on their injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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