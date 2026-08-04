Kelly, Judge both available when Argos face Stamps

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Quarterback Chad Kelly and Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge will both be available to the Toronto Argonauts when they host the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night.

Kelly, 32, suffered a neck injury in Toronto’s 26-12 road win over the B.C. Lions on July 25. Following a bye week, the Argos (3-4) resumed practising Sunday, and Kelly has been a full participant.

Story continues below advertisement

Judge has missed Toronto’s last three games with a hamstring injury. Like Kelly, Judge has been a full participant in practice this week.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But neither Canadian kicker Lirim Hajrullahu nor global punter John Haggerty (both with hamstring injuries) will play.

Toronto will play its first game at BMO Field versus Calgary (4-4), which comes off a 44-20 road win over Hamilton on Saturday. The Stampeders list no players on their injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2026.