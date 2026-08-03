Leafs hire O’Brien to oversee sport performance

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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have made Andy O’Brien the team’s vice-president of sport performance.

O’Brien will oversee the NHL club’s strength and conditioning, sport science and nutrition, injury rehabilitation and mental performance.

The 48-year-old from Charlottetown has been a personal trainer of Sidney Crosby, and was a director of sports science and performance for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2015 to 2021.

O’Brien’s been a high-performance consultant with the Florida Panthers since 2021.

His experience working with NHL teams began with the Panthers in 2005 when he was strength and conditioning coach for four years.

Over his time with the Panthers and Penguins, O’Brien worked with four Stanley Cup winning teams (2016, 2017, 2024, 2025).

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“Andy’s record as an innovator and winner, coupled with his values, philosophy and vision, are wholly aligned with what we are building here in Toronto,” Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka said Monday in a statement.

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“Providing every resource possible to help our players perform at their best is the highest priority at every level of the organization. Our ownership group has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to investing in player care, the player experience, and the resources required to help our players succeed every day. We will continue to invest in every opportunity to maximize the development and performance of every player.

The Maple Leafs went 32-36-14 last season and finished outside the playoffs for the first time in 10 years.

Chayka has overhauled several departments since he was hired in May to replace fired GM Brad Treliving.

Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews missed the last 15 games of the regular season with a ligament tear in his knee and goaltender Anthony Stolarz was sidelined 36 games with injury during the season.

Joining O’Brien’s staff Monday were director of health and performance integration Dr. Craig Slaunwhite, strength and conditioning coach Jason Martin, assistant strength and conditioning coach Josh Crouse and human performance consultant Dr. Jordan Shallow.

“From my first discussions with John and the leadership group, it was clear that this organization is dedicated to industry-leading player care and supporting the individual athlete in every way possible,” O’Brien said in the statement.

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“I’m grateful for the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with such an exceptional staff as we serve our players en route to our ultimate goal.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2026.