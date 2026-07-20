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Sports

Montreal Canadiens add Lalonde to coaching staff

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 20, 2026 10:27 am
1 min read
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MONTREAL – The Montreal Canadiens have hired Derek Lalonde as an associate coach, the team announced Monday.

The 53-year-old spent last season as an assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs after serving as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings from 2022-24.

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Lalonde was previously an assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning, helping the club win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

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He has more than 20 years of coaching experience, including stops in the American Hockey League, ECHL and USHL.

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The Canadiens reached the Eastern Conference final last season before losing to the Carolina Hurricanes in five games.

Montreal opens the 2026-27 regular season Sept. 29 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2026.

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