Family prepares to bury 5 children killed in devastating Ontario crash

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Five children killed in a devastating crash in rural Ontario last week will be laid to rest Saturday, as family, friends and community members gather to mourn their loss.

Peter Doerksen, 12, Helena Doerksen, 10, Sara Doerksen, eight, Maggie Doerksen, six, and Susy Doerksen, four, died following a two-vehicle collision in Mapleton Township on June 12.

According to an obituary, visitation was held Friday at Wallenstein Bible Chapel in Wallenstein, Ont.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m., followed by interment at Morningview Gospel Cemetery in Milverton.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of five beloved children,” the obituary states.

The children are survived by their parents, Cornelius Doerksen Froese and Judit Doerksen, as well as six siblings.

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OPP have said the children were among 10 occupants in a passenger van that collided with an SUV at the intersection of Wellington Road 12 and Fourth Line in Mapleton Township, northwest of Guelph.

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Four adults and an infant who were also travelling in the van suffered serious injuries. The driver of the SUV was also seriously injured.

In a crowdfunding appeal published after the crash, the children’s sister, Nancy Doerksen, described the family’s grief as “beyond words.”

“Our mom remains in the hospital suffering from multiple injuries, including injuries to her kidney, liver, gallbladder, broken ribs and pelvic bone, along with extensive bruising and trauma,” she said on the page.

“At this time, we are unsure how long her recovery will take,” she wrote, adding that her father is recovering at home while helping care for the family.

The fundraiser said the donations would help cover funeral expenses and other costs as the family focuses on healing and recovery.

The weight of the tragedy has reverberated across the country.

“My thoughts are with the family and their loved ones as they face this horrific tragedy, and with the people of Elmira and Mapleton,” Prime Minister Mark Carney shared on social media.

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“I offer my sincere thanks to the first responders for their swift action and support of those who were injured.”

Police have not released any information suggesting charges are expected, and the investigation remains ongoing.

—with files from Global News’ Rachel Morgan