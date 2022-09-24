Quebec election 2022 results: Papineau

Papineau is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mathieu Lacombe who first took office in 2018. Lacombe collected 16,975 votes, winning 46.93 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Papineau in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct.3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lacombe (Incumbent) Liberal: Wittlyn Kate Semervil Québec solidaire: Marie-Claude Latourelle Parti Québécois: Audrey-Ann Chicoine Parti Conservateur: Marc Carrière Green: Melissa Arbour Démocratie directe: Cédric Brazeau