Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Papineau

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Papineau is a provincial riding located in Outaouais. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Mathieu Lacombe who first took office in 2018. Lacombe collected 16,975 votes, winning 46.93 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Papineau in Outaouais during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct.3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Mathieu Lacombe (Incumbent)

Liberal: Wittlyn Kate Semervil

Québec solidaire: Marie-Claude Latourelle

Parti Québécois: Audrey-Ann Chicoine

Parti Conservateur: Marc Carrière

Green: Melissa Arbour

Démocratie directe: Cédric Brazeau

Advertisement
Quebec tagQuebec election tagQuebec Election 2022 tagQuebec election riding tagPapineau tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers