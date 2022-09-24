Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Fabre

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Fabre is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Monique Sauvé who first took office in 2015. Sauvé collected 12,147 votes, winning 37.52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fabre in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Alice Abou-Khalil

Liberal: Sonia Baudelot

Québec solidaire: Jessy Léger

Parti Québécois: Catherine Dansereau-Redhead

Parti Conservateur: Stéphane Turmel

Green: Lynn Buchanan

