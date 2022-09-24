Quebec election 2022 results: Fabre

Fabre is a provincial riding located in Laval. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Monique Sauvé who first took office in 2015. Sauvé collected 12,147 votes, winning 37.52 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Fabre in Laval during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Alice Abou-Khalil Liberal: Sonia Baudelot Québec solidaire: Jessy Léger Parti Québécois: Catherine Dansereau-Redhead Parti Conservateur: Stéphane Turmel Green: Lynn Buchanan