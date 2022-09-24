Quebec election 2022 results: D’Arcy-McGee

D’Arcy-McGee is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA David Birnbaum who first took office in 2014. Birnbaum collected 19,085 votes, winning 74.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent D’Arcy-McGee in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Junlian Leblanc Liberal: Elisabeth Prass Québec solidaire: Hilal Pilavci Parti Québécois: Renée-Claude Lafontaine Parti Conservateur: Bonnie Feigenbaum Bloc Montréal: Joel DeBellefeuille Marxist-Leninist: Diane Johnston Canadian Party : Marc Perez Green: Moussa Seck