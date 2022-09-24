Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: D’Arcy-McGee

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

D’Arcy-McGee is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA David Birnbaum who first took office in 2014. Birnbaum collected 19,085 votes, winning 74.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent D’Arcy-McGee in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Junlian Leblanc

Liberal: Elisabeth Prass

Québec solidaire: Hilal Pilavci

Parti Québécois: Renée-Claude Lafontaine

Parti Conservateur: Bonnie Feigenbaum

Bloc Montréal: Joel DeBellefeuille

Marxist-Leninist: Diane Johnston

Canadian Party : Marc Perez

Green: Moussa Seck

