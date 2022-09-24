Quebec election 2022 results: Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Marguerite-Bourgeoys is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Hélène David who first took office in 2014. David collected 15,361 votes, winning 53.39 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Marguerite-Bourgeoys in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicky Michaud Liberal: Fred Beauchemin Québec solidaire: Angélique Soleil Lavoie Parti Québécois: Suzanne Tremblay Parti Conservateur: Aleksa Drakul Climat Québec: Serge Bellemare Bloc Montréal: Keeton Clarke Green: Carole Thériault