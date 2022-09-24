Quebec election 2022 results: Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Marguerite-Bourgeoys is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Hélène David who first took office in 2014. David collected 15,361 votes, winning 53.39 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Marguerite-Bourgeoys in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicky Michaud
Liberal: Fred Beauchemin
Québec solidaire: Angélique Soleil Lavoie
Parti Québécois: Suzanne Tremblay
Parti Conservateur: Aleksa Drakul
Climat Québec: Serge Bellemare
Bloc Montréal: Keeton Clarke
Green: Carole Thériault
Comments