Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Marguerite-Bourgeoys

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Marguerite-Bourgeoys is a provincial riding located in Montreal. This riding is currently represented by Liberal MNA Hélène David who first took office in 2014. David collected 15,361 votes, winning 53.39 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Marguerite-Bourgeoys in Montreal during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Vicky Michaud

Liberal: Fred Beauchemin

Québec solidaire: Angélique Soleil Lavoie

Parti Québécois: Suzanne Tremblay

Parti Conservateur: Aleksa Drakul

Climat Québec: Serge Bellemare

Bloc Montréal: Keeton Clarke

Green: Carole Thériault

