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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    October 12, 2026 at 11:16 am

    Stupid bunts fault I bet

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Canada

1 dead in collision between motorcycle and SUV in Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2026 11:06 am
1 min read
Ontario flag View image in full screen
The Ontario provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
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One person is dead after a weekend collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Ottawa’s east end.

Ottawa police say a 21-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle died in the crash.

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Officers responded to the collision on Trim Road, south of Watters Road, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The female driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or video footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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