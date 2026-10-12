1 dead in collision between motorcycle and SUV in Ottawa

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One person is dead after a weekend collision between a motorcycle and an SUV in Ottawa’s east end.

Ottawa police say a 21-year-old man who was riding the motorcycle died in the crash.

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Officers responded to the collision on Trim Road, south of Watters Road, around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The female driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam or video footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit.