Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Vachon

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Vachon is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Ian Lafrenière who first took office in 2018. Lafrenière collected 15,625 votes, winning 43.61 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Vachon in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Ian Lafrenière (Incumbent)

Liberal: Yves Mbattang

Québec solidaire: Jean-Philippe Samson

Parti Québécois: Adam Wrzesien

Parti Conservateur: Martine Boucher

Climat Québec: Jean-Pierre Lacombe

Green: Juan Carlos Nino Caita

