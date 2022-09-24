Quebec election 2022 results: Bellechasse

Bellechasse is a provincial riding located in Chaudière-Appalaches. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Stéphanie Lachance who first took office in 2018. Lachance collected 16,302 votes, winning 53.85 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Bellechasse in Chaudière-Appalaches during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Stéphanie Lachance (Incumbent) Liberal: François Bégin Québec solidaire: Jérôme D'Auteuil Sirois Parti Québécois: Jean-Daniel Fontaine Parti Conservateur: Michel Tardif