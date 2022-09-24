Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Montarville

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Montarville is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Nathalie Roy who first took office in 2012. Roy collected 17,368 votes, winning 41.11 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Montarville in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Nathalie Roy (Incumbent)

Liberal: Lucie Gagnon

Québec solidaire: Marie-Christine Veilleux

Parti Québécois: Daniel Michelin

Parti Conservateur: Evans Henry

Green: Jeanne Dufour

Climat Québec: Isadora Lamouche

