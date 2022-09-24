Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Orford

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Orford is a provincial riding located in Estrie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Gilles Bélanger who first took office in 2018. Bélanger collected 12,117 votes, winning 40.05 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Orford in Estrie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Gilles Bélanger (Incumbent)

Liberal: Vicki-May Hamm

Québec solidaire: Kenza Sassi

Parti Québécois: Monique Allard

Parti Conservateur: Martin Lamontagne Lacasse

Canadian Party : Mark Gandey

Démocratie directe: Joel Lacroix

