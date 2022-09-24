Menu

Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Duplessis

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Duplessis is a provincial riding located in Côte-Nord. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québecois MNA Lorraine Richard who first took office in 2003. Richard collected 7,023 votes, winning 34.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Duplessis in Côte-Nord during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Kateri Champagne Jourdain

Liberal: Chamroeun Khuon

Québec solidaire: Uapukun Mestokosho

Parti Québécois: Marilou Vanier

Parti Conservateur: Roberto Stéa

Climat Québec: Jacques Gélineau

