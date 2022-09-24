Quebec election 2022 results: Duplessis

Duplessis is a provincial riding located in Côte-Nord. This riding is currently represented by Parti Québecois MNA Lorraine Richard who first took office in 2003. Richard collected 7,023 votes, winning 34.32 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Duplessis in Côte-Nord during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Kateri Champagne Jourdain Liberal: Chamroeun Khuon Québec solidaire: Uapukun Mestokosho Parti Québécois: Marilou Vanier Parti Conservateur: Roberto Stéa Climat Québec: Jacques Gélineau