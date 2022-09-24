Quebec election 2022 results: Borduas

Borduas is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette who first took office in 2014. Jolin-Barrette collected 20,852 votes, winning 47.78 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Borduas in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Jolin-Barrette (Incumbent) Liberal: Eribert Charles Québec solidaire: Benoît Landry Parti Québécois: Paule Laprise Parti Conservateur: Jean-Félix Racicot Démocratie directe: Stephen Gauthier Green: Thomas Thibault-Vincent Climat Québec: Marcel Thibodeau