Canada

Quebec election 2022 results: Borduas

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 4:00 am

Borduas is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette who first took office in 2014. Jolin-Barrette collected 20,852 votes, winning 47.78 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.

Voters will decide who will represent Borduas in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.

Candidates

Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Jolin-Barrette (Incumbent)

Liberal: Eribert Charles

Québec solidaire: Benoît Landry

Parti Québécois: Paule Laprise

Parti Conservateur: Jean-Félix Racicot

Démocratie directe: Stephen Gauthier

Green: Thomas Thibault-Vincent

Climat Québec: Marcel Thibodeau

