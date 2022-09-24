Quebec election 2022 results: Borduas

Borduas is a provincial riding located in the Montérégie. This riding is currently represented by Coalition Avenir Québec MNA Simon Jolin-Barrette who first took office in 2014. Jolin-Barrette collected 20,852 votes, winning 47.78 per cent of the vote in the 2018 Quebec provincial election.
Voters will decide who will represent Borduas in the Montérégie during the upcoming Quebec provincial election on Oct. 3, 2022. Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up to the minute results.
Candidates
Coalition Avenir Québec: Simon Jolin-Barrette (Incumbent)
Liberal: Eribert Charles
Québec solidaire: Benoît Landry
Parti Québécois: Paule Laprise
Parti Conservateur: Jean-Félix Racicot
Démocratie directe: Stephen Gauthier
Green: Thomas Thibault-Vincent
Climat Québec: Marcel Thibodeau
